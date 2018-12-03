'Newly signed Labour Laws Amendment Bill a milestone in the right direction'

The new provisions which will come into effect in January, include new parental leave provisions for fathers and adoptive parents who will qualify for ten days of paid leave.

CAPE TOWN - Sonke Gender Justice says the signing of the Labour Laws Amendment Bill into law is an important step towards a more gender equitable society in South Africa.

The new provisions which will come into effect in January include new parental leave provisions for fathers and adoptive parents who will qualify for 10 days of paid leave.

Sonke Gender Justice’s Suleiman Henry says this may not seem like a lot for a new father, but the bill is still a landmark achievement which establishes a few important principles in the South African labour law framework.

“It also goes beyond that because it also makes provision for same-sex marriages, for adoptive parents and for parents who have salary disagreements. So, this bill is very progressive and a milestone in the right direction.”

