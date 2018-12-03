'Newly signed Labour Laws Amendment Bill a milestone in the right direction'
The new provisions which will come into effect in January, include new parental leave provisions for fathers and adoptive parents who will qualify for ten days of paid leave.
CAPE TOWN - Sonke Gender Justice says the signing of the Labour Laws Amendment Bill into law is an important step towards a more gender equitable society in South Africa.
The new provisions which will come into effect in January include new parental leave provisions for fathers and adoptive parents who will qualify for 10 days of paid leave.
Sonke Gender Justice’s Suleiman Henry says this may not seem like a lot for a new father, but the bill is still a landmark achievement which establishes a few important principles in the South African labour law framework.
“It also goes beyond that because it also makes provision for same-sex marriages, for adoptive parents and for parents who have salary disagreements. So, this bill is very progressive and a milestone in the right direction.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Hout Bay woman (31) falls from cliff on her birthday
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Stadium Management SA: Criminality around FNB stadium due to lack of security
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.