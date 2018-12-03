Moeketsi Mosola to take legal action against DA
Mayor Solly Msimanga has failed in his attempts to get Mosola suspended, claiming that he is hindering the delivery of services in the metro.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola says he plans on taking action against the Democratic Alliance (DA) for what he calls a political conspiracy against him.
Last week, the DA laid criminal charges against Mosola of crimen injuria and defamation of character.
The embattled city manager is accused of unlawfully awarding a multi-billion-rand contract to engineering firm GladAfrica.
Mosola says he will approach the Public Protector to report the da for meddling in council matters.
“I need to go to the office of the Public Protector to say the DA national, provincial and local had a formal meeting of the party where the agenda was how to trash the city manager.”
Mosola says he has not received a letter from the auditor general requesting him to classify the GladAfrica expenditure as irregular.
“I have not received a formal written report from the AG.”
Msimanga’s attempt to have Mosola fired did not result in a vote as scheduled with the matter now deferred to January’s council sitting.
