Suspended CT commissioner Melissa Whitehead still receiving full payPolitics
Trio in OR Tambo airport foreign currency heist sentencedLocal
MBOD & Aurum Institute partner to offer medical exams to ex-minersLocal
57 commitments worth R100 billion - Global Citizen pledges in a nutshellWorld
7 arrested in connection with Global Citizen Fest attacksLocal
JPSA warns motorists of bogus ‘advice’ on warrants of arrestLocal
7 arrested in connection with Global Citizen Fest attacksLocal
Suspended CT commissioner Melissa Whitehead still receiving full payPolitics
Mayweather, DJ Khaled settle SEC cryptocurrency chargesLifestyle
Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watchBusiness
MBOD & Aurum Institute partner to offer medical exams to ex-miners
The examinations are a necessary part of preparing miners’ applications for compensation for diseases incurred whilst on the job.
JOHANNESBURG - The Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) in partnership with The Aurum Institute have developed a model to provide medical examination services to ex-miners.
The examinations are a necessary part of preparing miners’ applications for compensation for diseases incurred whilst on the job.
The bureau has been equipped to probe the ex-miners’ lungs for infections using mobile clinics.
The Aurum Institute CEO Andrew Titterton said: “We, working with the MBOD, developed a mobile solution that actually reaches out to the people in the Eastern Cape, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, et cetera to actually get the service to where they live. It doesn’t guarantee them compensation, it just gives them the ability to be assessed whether they’re in fact due compensation.”
The Japanese Embassy is said to have contributed to the programme by donating one of the mobile clinic facilities to assist in the delivery of these services to ex-miners in rural areas.
