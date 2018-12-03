Mark Hughes sacked as Southampton manager
Assistant first team manager Mark Bowen and assistant first team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.
LONDON – Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton, the struggling Premier League club announced on Monday, despite an improved performance in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.
"We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary's," the club said in a statement.
"The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already underway."
Southampton, who were 2-0 up against Jose Mourinho's United at home on Saturday at one stage, are 18th in the Premier League, just one point ahead of bottom club Fulham.
