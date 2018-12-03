Business Unity SA: 'Load shedding will negatively affect industry'
Eskom again implemented stage two load shedding on Monday morning, which is likely to last until about 10pm.
CAPE TOWN - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) is warning Eskom’s decision to reinstate load shedding will have a negative knock-on effect on the industry.
The power utility implemented stage two load shedding once again on Monday morning, with likely to last until about 10pm.
It’s the fifth consecutive day of controlled outages.
Eskom says it's battling to bring some of its units at coal-fired power stations back online and is trying to build up water and diesel reserves.
Busa's Martin Kingston said: “The industry at this stage is in a very difficult economic environment and needs to rely on predictable and reliable power supply, so curtailing that, we’re going to have a major negative impact on our ability to ensure that business can thrive and prosper.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
