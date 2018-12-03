[LISTEN] Does De Lille’s new party stand a chance at the polls?

CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Zain Johnson spoke to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage about the former mayor’s new political party and the 2019 general elections.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayor and Democratic Alliance member Patricia de Lille has announced the name of her new political party and she believes it's a "Good" one.

De Lille made the announcement in Houghton Estate in Johannesburg on Sunday.

CapeTalk’s Zain Johnson spoke to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage about De Lille’s new party.

“I cannot see the party making a success in the 2019 elections. We know that SA politics are very complicated at the moment [and] we also know that it’s not easy for a new party to enter the political terrain.”

