[LISTEN] After the party: Global Citizen festival goers mugged after concert
Radio 702 | Thousands came out to watch the country’s first Global Citizen event. However, after the event, angry revellers took to Twitter saying that they were mugged as they were trying to catch their lifts home.
JOHANNESBURG - Serious concerns have been raised about the lack of security outside the FNB Stadium as concertgoers were leaving the Global Citizen concert.
Thousands came out to watch the country’s first Global Citizen event, which featured acts such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi.
However, after the event, angry revellers took to Twitter saying that they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cellphones as they were trying to catch their lifts home.
Speaking to Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa, a reveller said he was mugged inside the stadium.
“By the time security came, the guys had already disappeared. When we arrived at the entrance, there was only one entry point to the venue.”
Thousands of music fans, many of whom had received free tickets to reward their activism and campaigning work, flocked to the stadium hours before the concert began.
Stadium Management South Africa has blamed the lack of security for the criminality in the precinct.
Listen to the audio above for more.
