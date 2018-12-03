Limpopo police search for suspects after Vodacom store vandalised

In a video that’s been shared on social media people dressed in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia can be seen storming into the shop and destroying stock and equipment.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a Vodacom store at the mall of the north in Limpopo was vandalised.



The attack over the weekend is the latest on a Vodacom store after last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards in which a presentation was given depicting EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as enemies of democracy.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “A group of people stormed into this shop and damaged a number of items in the shop before they fled the scene.

“At this stage, we’re busy identifying who the suspects are but there’s no arrests as we’re still investigating.”

