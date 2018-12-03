Popular Topics
Limpopo police search for suspects after Vodacom store vandalised

In a video that’s been shared on social media people dressed in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia can be seen storming into the shop and destroying stock and equipment.

Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter
Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a Vodacom store at the mall of the north in Limpopo was vandalised.

In a video that’s been shared on social media, people dressed in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia can be seen storming into the shop and destroying stock and equipment.

The attack over the weekend is the latest on a Vodacom store after last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards in which a presentation was given depicting EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as enemies of democracy.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “A group of people stormed into this shop and damaged a number of items in the shop before they fled the scene.

“At this stage, we’re busy identifying who the suspects are but there’s no arrests as we’re still investigating.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

