Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert

Scores of angry revellers have taken to Twitter saying they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cellphones as they were trying to catch their lifts home.

JOHANNESBURG – Serious concerns have been raised about the lack of security outside the FNB Stadium as concertgoers were leaving the Global Citizen concert.

Scores of angry revellers have taken to Twitter saying that they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cellphones as they were trying to catch their lifts home.

Some have described feeling like sitting ducks while muggers made their way through the crowd taking one phone after the next.

Security refused to escourt young women through the mugging spot @Sasol during and after #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. The thugs were stationed there for hours with no police presence. pic.twitter.com/UYK668DBto — Qiniso Ntuli (@speakwealth) December 3, 2018

@JoburgMPD where were you last night AFTER the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA when people were being mugged & harassed by thugs?? You were everywhere BEFORE the show to ensure no one without access got in - but AFTER?? #Sasol — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) December 3, 2018

Post #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA was really hectic. We didn't even stay for 5 minutes at Sasol and we were already running. Possessions were stolen. People were stabbed. I think I saw them try to hijack a motorcycle too💀. I've never held my little sister that tight. — Mwelakhe Zbedu (@Zweli_Mbedu) December 3, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA#GlobalCitizen



To everyone who was at Sasol and had to go through that awful experience after the concert, uxolo!



Once again, this is a reminder of reality for many & unfortunately law enforcement was toothless. — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 3, 2018

One man says police failed him.

“Our law system, our law enforcement officers failed us. It’s the Metro police, they were standing there, they could see what happened but they let the guy go.”

Many have also complained about what they call "opportunistic Uber drivers" who decided to charge over a R1,000 in cash for rides.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)