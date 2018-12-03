Popular Topics
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert

Scores of angry revellers have taken to Twitter saying they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cellphones as they were trying to catch their lifts home.

Scores of people making their way through one of the gates at the FNB stadium for the Global Citizen concert on 2 December 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Scores of people making their way through one of the gates at the FNB stadium for the Global Citizen concert on 2 December 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Serious concerns have been raised about the lack of security outside the FNB Stadium as concertgoers were leaving the Global Citizen concert.

Scores of angry revellers have taken to Twitter saying that they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cellphones as they were trying to catch their lifts home.

Some have described feeling like sitting ducks while muggers made their way through the crowd taking one phone after the next.

One man says police failed him.

“Our law system, our law enforcement officers failed us. It’s the Metro police, they were standing there, they could see what happened but they let the guy go.”

Many have also complained about what they call "opportunistic Uber drivers" who decided to charge over a R1,000 in cash for rides.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

