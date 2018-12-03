JPSA warns motorists of bogus ‘advice’ on warrants of arrest
JPSA says warrants of arrest in respect of road traffic infringements have not existed in the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg since 2008.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) has warned the public of bogus messages on social media telling people what to do if there is a warrant of arrest issued for them.
The message that was doing the rounds on WhatsApp over the weekend, claiming to offer the services of the Law Society of South Africa.
JPSA says warrants of arrest in respect of road traffic infringements have not existed in the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg since 2008.
Chairperson Howard Dembovsky says motorists must be very careful of the information that they get on social media.
"Justice Project South Africa has been in contact with the Law Society of South Africa and has also unsuccessfully tried to contact the former Law Society of the Northern Provinces, which has been replaced by the Legal Practice Council, to alert them to this anomaly.
"The Law Society of South Africa has confirmed the bogus nature of this document and says it has been intermittently doing the rounds for around nine years now. The advice given in this document is not only completely incorrect but is extremely reckless and malicious."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
