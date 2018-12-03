Hout Bay woman (31) falls from cliff on her birthday

She slipped and fell to her death while celebrating on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A 31-year-old woman has fallen down a cliff on Chapmans Peak in Hout Bay on her birthday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescuers used a helicopter to get to the scene below Lookout Point.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said: “Sadly the female was found to have succumbed to her injuries from the fall. In a technical rescue operation the body was bought off from the roadway where the body was taken for pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)