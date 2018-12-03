Heatwave alert issued for north-eastern parts of SA

Gauteng residents are being urged to brace for scorching temperatures this week.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents are being urged to brace for scorching temperatures this week.

The South African Weather Service has issued a heatwave alert for the north-eastern parts of the country.

Forecaster Wayne Venter there's little chance of rainfall over the next 72 hours.

“We do have a little of hot weather coming through from Botswana down to the north-eastern parts of South Africa. So, temperatures will be very high for the next couple of days over the north-eastern parts of South Africa. Temperatures will soar from 30 to mid-30s.”

Venter says from Wednesday conditions should start cooling down for most parts.

Meanwhile, the country's coastal regions will experience milder weather as a cold front rain to the south-western Cape. The wet weather will spread along the south coast later in the day.