Gold 'Viagra' ring and first Playboy issue sold in Hefner auction
Hugh Hefner, who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his magazine and nightclubs, died in September 2017 at age 91. He left his property to his foundation, which put some of the items up for sale.
SACRAMENTO - A red smoking jacket worn by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner fetched $41,600 at an auction of the late publisher’s possessions in Los Angeles, as fans and collectors snapped up such items as his college typewriter and the magazine’s first issue.
Bidders at the two-day auction conducted by Julien’s Auctions included comedian Jim Belushi, who purchased a leather-bound script for a 1977 Saturday Night Live show that Hefner hosted for $3,125, the auction house said.
The highest grossing item was the typewriter, which he used to write copy for the magazine’s first issue in 1953. It went for $162,500, while his personal copy of the issue itself, featuring Marylin Monroe, sold for $31,250.
Hefner, who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his magazine and nightclubs, died in September 2017 at age 91. He left his property to his foundation, which put some of the items up for sale.
Among the more unusual items was a gold ring with a compartment holding a blue viagra pill, the medication that allows men with to maintain an erection when they otherwise might not be able to. That sold for $22,400.
Hefner’s complete set of bound volumes of the magazine, from 1953 to 2013, sold for $76,800.
His white captain’s hat went for $19,200. A 1962 letter from future feminist leader Gloria Steinem, who took an undercover job as a playboy bunny at Hefner’s New York nightclub and wrote about it for Show magazine, sold for $22,400.
The proceeds from the 30 November to 1 December auction will go to Hefner’s foundation, which was set up in 1964 to advocate for civil liberties, including LGBT rights and the legalisation of medical marijuana, the auction house said.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Swahili activists battle Disney over Hakuna Matata phrase
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2018
-
Actor Rebel Wilson loses appeal on Australian defamation case
-
Global Citizen organisers extend sympathies over rigger who died during preps
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.