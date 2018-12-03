Gauteng traffic congestion to worsen, says Sanral

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Gauteng traffic congestion to worsen, says Sanral

The roads agency says that R130 billion of planned new toll projects for the country remain on ice because they can't be funded.

An e-toll gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
An e-toll gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – With today marking exactly half a decade since the controversial e-tolling system went live on Gauteng’s highways, the South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) has painted a bleak picture around increased congestion on provincial roads in the near future.

The roads agency says that R130 billion of planned new toll projects for the country remain on ice because they can't be funded.

Eyewitness News has visited a number of interchanges in the province where road infrastructure is battling to handle high volumes of traffic even during off-peak hours.

Retired United Kingdom roads design engineer Eddie Drewnicki has criticised Sanral for delivering what he calls "under-designed" interchanges.

The Gillooly's Interchange is one of the worst affected by traffic and bottlenecks with only two lanes diverting cars from Johannesburg to OR Tambo International Airport.

Drewnicki says that South Africans are not getting a satisfactory return on an investment when it comes to the roads.

“If the interchanges don’t work then there’s a no point having a system because that’s where you’ve major delays. But I don’t think enough homework was done.”

But the roads agency's Alex van Niekerk says that projects which had to be shelved due to a lack of funds, included an 11km extension of the R21, which was meant to link up with the N2 in Germiston to take pressure off the Gillooly's Interchange.

“We’re going to hit a point in the foreseeable future that we’re back to where we were prior to the upgrade of the Gauteng Highway Improvement project.”

Sanral says revenue collection through tolling of Gauteng roads started off well in 2013 but took a massive knock by June 2014, with an average of only 30% of motorists paying their e-toll bills.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA