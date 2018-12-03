Former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang dies at 78

The struggle stalwart was the widower of the late former Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang has died at the age of 78.

The ruling party says he had been ill for a long time but the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Msimang served as the ANC's treasurer-general during Thabo Mbeki's presidency.

He was also a diplomat who represented the ANC in London during the apartheid-era years.