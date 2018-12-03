Expect more load shedding in next 12 months, says Eskom

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says decisions by previous management to defer maintenance work in the past has led to the dilemma.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says South Africans can expect more power cuts over the next twelve months.

During this period maintenance will be taking place on the power systems, and other issues will be addressed like a diesel shortage and low water reservoir levels.

But the power utility has given the assurance that this doesn't mean load shedding will occur every day.

The country can expect stage two load-shedding throughout Monday until 10pm tonight.

"The reason why over the last two years, 2016-2017, the maintenance that we are talking about now is primarily coming from that era where we did not do maintenance and unfortunately these decisions are coming back to bite us resulting in load shedding."

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, the municipality says maintenance is also taking place at the Steenbras pump storage scheme which has been used to lessen the impact of load shedding in the city.

This means the city can't rely on the plant to reduce the risk of power cuts.

