Expect more load shedding in next 12 months, says Eskom

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Expect more load shedding in next 12 months, says Eskom

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says decisions by previous management to defer maintenance work in the past has led to the dilemma.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says South Africans can expect more power cuts over the next twelve months.

During this period maintenance will be taking place on the power systems, and other issues will be addressed like a diesel shortage and low water reservoir levels.

But the power utility has given the assurance that this doesn't mean load shedding will occur every day.

The country can expect stage two load-shedding throughout Monday until 10pm tonight.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says decisions by previous management to defer maintenance work in the past has led to the dilemma.

"The reason why over the last two years, 2016-2017, the maintenance that we are talking about now is primarily coming from that era where we did not do maintenance and unfortunately these decisions are coming back to bite us resulting in load shedding."

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, the municipality says maintenance is also taking place at the Steenbras pump storage scheme which has been used to lessen the impact of load shedding in the city.

This means the city can't rely on the plant to reduce the risk of power cuts.

Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA