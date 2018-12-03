Expect more load shedding in next 12 months, says Eskom
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says decisions by previous management to defer maintenance work in the past has led to the dilemma.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says South Africans can expect more power cuts over the next twelve months.
During this period maintenance will be taking place on the power systems, and other issues will be addressed like a diesel shortage and low water reservoir levels.
But the power utility has given the assurance that this doesn't mean load shedding will occur every day.
The country can expect stage two load-shedding throughout Monday until 10pm tonight.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says decisions by previous management to defer maintenance work in the past has led to the dilemma.
"The reason why over the last two years, 2016-2017, the maintenance that we are talking about now is primarily coming from that era where we did not do maintenance and unfortunately these decisions are coming back to bite us resulting in load shedding."
Meanwhile, in Cape Town, the municipality says maintenance is also taking place at the Steenbras pump storage scheme which has been used to lessen the impact of load shedding in the city.
This means the city can't rely on the plant to reduce the risk of power cuts.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
-
Sanral seeking clarity on e-tolls once and for all
-
Too early to say if another petrol price decrease on cards, says AA
-
Current e-tolls funding model won't exist in 6 months, says ANC's Lesufi
-
Eskom warns citizens to prepare for load shedding this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.