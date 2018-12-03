Eskom warns citizens to prepare for load shedding this week
The power utility implemented stage two load shedding over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom has warned South Africans to prepare for load shedding this week.
However, the City of Cape Town customers were spared Saturday's extended load shedding cycle.
Mayco member Xanthea Limberg explains.
“The city is able to generate additional energy because of hydroelectric power scheme to support city supply customers. But if demand increases, the city can only assist at state 1.”
Deputy spokesperson for Eskom Dikatso Mothae says: “We can say that the system is constrained and will remain constrained for the next coming months.
"We can’t rule out load shedding for the coming week but what we do ask customers is to operate as if load shedding is going to happen."
Eskom has apologised to the whole country for the outages saying it realises the inconvenience and frustration they cause.
Spokespeson Khulu Phasiwe has called on customers to use electricity sparingly, saying that every bit helps.
"If things go well, we might stand a better chance but as it stands, things are not looking good for this week."
