Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday

Eskom says this is due to diesel shortages, a backlog in maintenance and low water reservoir levels.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans can expect a dark Monday as stage 2 rotational load shedding gets implemented.

Eskom says this is due to diesel shortages, a backlog in maintenance and low water reservoir levels.

The rotational power cuts will be implemented between 9am and 10pm.

The power utility implemented stage two load shedding over the weekend.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says more than R11 billion has been set aside to fix maintenance issues.

Phasiwe admits poor management over the past few years is one of the contributors to the current problem.

South Africans can expect a dark Monday - instead of a blue one - as stage 2 rotational #loadshedding will be implemented today. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018

#Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this is due to diesel shortages in some parts, a backlog in maintenance, and low water reservoir levels. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018

Phasiwe: "We are going to be implementing stage 2 #loadshedding from 9 o clock this morning until 10 o clock this evening." MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018

Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule.