Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday

Eskom says this is due to diesel shortages, a backlog in maintenance and low water reservoir levels.

Electricity bulb. Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
Electricity bulb. Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africans can expect a dark Monday as stage 2 rotational load shedding gets implemented.

Eskom says this is due to diesel shortages, a backlog in maintenance and low water reservoir levels.

The rotational power cuts will be implemented between 9am and 10pm.

The power utility implemented stage two load shedding over the weekend.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says more than R11 billion has been set aside to fix maintenance issues.

Phasiwe admits poor management over the past few years is one of the contributors to the current problem.

Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule.

