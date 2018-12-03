-
JPSA warns motorists of bogus ‘advice’ on warrants of arrestLocal
-
'Newly signed Labour Laws Amendment Bill a milestone in the right direction'Local
-
Brett Herron join’s De Lille’s Good partyPolitics
-
Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watchBusiness
-
Outa opposes Eskom’s 15% tariff increase requestLocal
-
5 Muslim prayer facilities launched at Kruger National ParkLifestyle
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
Rania Youssef apologised to families she may have angered by her outfit choice and said she did not expect it would cause so much anger.
CAIRO - An Egyptian film star faces trial next month for promoting immorality after attending the Cairo Film Festival in a see-through dress, state-owned online newspaper Al-Ahram Gate reported on Saturday.
In a statement on her Twitter account, Rania Youssef apologised to families she may have angered by her outfit choice and said she did not expect it would cause so much anger.
“I would like to apologise again, as an actress with good and positive credit with my fans, and I hope everyone can understand that I had good intentions and did not wish to anger anyone,” Youssef wrote.
The actress turned heads at the closing ceremony of the festival on Thursday when she appeared in a lacy black dress.
The pictures of the 44-year-old star left social media users divided, with some calling her names and other defending her right to wear what she wants.
“This dress and design is called ‘I forgot my trousers while going to be honoured,” wrote one Twitter user.
