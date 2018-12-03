E-tolls an ‘arrogant’ move, says advisory panel chair
Muxe Nkondo was among a 15-member panel established by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in 2014 to probe the socio-economic impact of e-tolls.
GERMISTON - Chairperson of the Gauteng e-tolls advisory panel Muxe Nkondo says the implementation of the controversial system exactly five years ago was a very arrogant move and a tragic moment for the country.
There is still much confusion around the future of the system, with the African National Congress in the province trying to convince the national government to scrap it.
Nkondo says if the Gauteng and national governments don't start advocating the same message on e-tolls soon, it will harm public confidence in governance even further.
“The people are beginning to lose public confidence. There is policy inconsistency, incoherence and the public begins to lose confidence.”
Nkondo agrees with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that the roads must be paid for, but says it can't be done through forcing people, who can't afford it to pay.
“Find ways of paying that debt that they have to pay. But that debt will not be paid through forcing people who cannot afford e-tolls.”
At the same time, Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has given frustrated motorists an assurance that within the next six months, the current e-toll funding model will no longer exist.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
