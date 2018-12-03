De Lille’s re-entry into politics receives mixed reaction

De Lille revealed on Sunday that she’s decided to name her movement "the good party” which is set to contest the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s re-entry into the political arena has received mixed reactions from political analysts.

De Lille revealed on Sunday that she’s decided to name her movement the Good party, which is set to contest the 2019 elections.

She stepped down from her post and left the Democratic Alliance in October.

De Lille says she is answering a call by South Africans by returning to politics.

And she aims to do that with her new political movement called the Good party.

Today we launched our new political movement; the GOOD movement. We call upon all good South Africans to join in and save South Africa. @PatriciaDeLille @ForGoodZA #ForGood pic.twitter.com/K9A9wAqQCd — Rashied Adams (@RashiedAdams) December 2, 2018

But political analyst Ebrahim Fakir says this might not be a good idea.

“I can’t see it going anywhere beyond the old ID (Independent Democrats) to be perfectly honest. And if it does, it will be a little bit more but that’s about it.”

Political analyst Theo Venter disagrees.

“There’s a market especially among young people that is absolutely fed-up with the way in which politics have been going.”

What the analysts do agree on is that De Lille has her work cut out for her if she wants to woo voters ahead of the elections.

