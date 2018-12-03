De Lille: Good party's leadership to be elected after 2019 polls

The former Cape Town mayor says her Good party will be focused on trying to secure financial support in the next few months.

JOHANNESBURG – Leader of the newly launched Good party Patricia De Lille says the leadership and premier candidates of her new organisation will only be elected after the elections.

In the meantime, the party will be led by interim leaders who will drive the election campaign.

De Lille wouldn't be drawn into speculation that former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors who resigned from the party in solidarity with her will occupy key positions in her newly launched Good party.

That's despite Shaun August and Brett Herron, who quit the DA alongside her, being present when she revealed the name in Houghton on Sunday.

De Lille says it's too early to be worried about positions.

“After the elections in 2019, after then we will have a national congress. It will be led by leaders.”

#DeLille explains why name is GOOD for her new political party. BD pic.twitter.com/9VrGg1SC4m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2018

The former Cape Town mayor says her Good party will be focused on trying to secure financial support in the next few months.

De Lille says the premier candidates and key positions will be announced when the election manifesto is launched in January ahead of the elections.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)