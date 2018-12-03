De Lille: Good party's leadership to be elected after 2019 polls
The former Cape Town mayor says her Good party will be focused on trying to secure financial support in the next few months.
JOHANNESBURG – Leader of the newly launched Good party Patricia De Lille says the leadership and premier candidates of her new organisation will only be elected after the elections.
In the meantime, the party will be led by interim leaders who will drive the election campaign.
De Lille wouldn't be drawn into speculation that former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors who resigned from the party in solidarity with her will occupy key positions in her newly launched Good party.
That's despite Shaun August and Brett Herron, who quit the DA alongside her, being present when she revealed the name in Houghton on Sunday.
De Lille says it's too early to be worried about positions.
“After the elections in 2019, after then we will have a national congress. It will be led by leaders.”
#DeLille explains why name is GOOD for her new political party. BD pic.twitter.com/9VrGg1SC4m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2018
The former Cape Town mayor says her Good party will be focused on trying to secure financial support in the next few months.
De Lille says the premier candidates and key positions will be announced when the election manifesto is launched in January ahead of the elections.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
De Lille’s re-entry into politics receives mixed reaction
-
Patricia de Lille names her new party 'Good'
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams to comment on SABC job cuts after engaging interested parties
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.