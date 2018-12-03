DA releases report card on Gauteng govt performance
The party’s premier candidate Solly Msimanga says David Makhura has lost the charm he once held when he was elected into office in 2014.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday released its latest report card for the Gauteng government.
Releasing the report card, the party’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga said that at the end of the 2017/18 financial year, premier David Makhura presided over 124,000 more job losses compared to the end of the previous financial year.
He says at the end of the financial year, Gauteng suffered the most job losses in the country.
Msimanga says Makhura has lost the charm he once held when he was elected into office in 2014 and awarded a four out of 10.
He says Makhura has proven himself to be a man of many words and very few actions.
Msimanga says under his watch, the Life Esidimeni tragedy unfolded needlessly claiming the lives of 144 mentally ill people.
Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Uhuru Moiloa – Gauteng Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC – scored the lowest at one out 10.
MEC Uhuru Molloa appears to be completely overwhelmed with the complexities of his task and totally out of his depth when attempting to formulate or drive any programmes.— DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018
He scores 1/10#GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/LZYgqMdONq
In conclusion, Msimanga says the African National Congress does not have what it takes to transform Gauteng into a province of safety, quality service delivery and economic prosperity because they only care about themselves, not the people.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
