Current e-tolls funding model won't exist in 6 months, says ANC's Lesufi

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has given frustrated motorists an assurance that within the next six months the current e-toll funding model will no longer exist.

Last month, the ANC in Gauteng marched with civil society organisations to the Union Buildings to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to scrap e-tolls and replace it with another model.

Exactly five years ago today, the e-toll gantries went live, sparking widespread anger over a perceived lack of consultation.

After half a decade of protests, refusals to pay e-toll bills and threats of court action, the ANC in Gauteng is making fresh promises that a deadline has been set by which an alternative funding model will be announced to the public.

Lesufi refuses to disclose the specific details, only giving motorists the assurance that on a political level government is dealing with the matter behind the scenes.

“The team that’s working on this thing is going to give us something that we can announce to South Africa. But as African National Congress we remain firm.”

At the same time, South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral)'s Alex van Niekerk says not only is the roads agency under severe financial constraint with R38 billion debt owed to investors but it’s also costing the agency more to deal with non-compliant motorists.

“We need to print, we need to post, so imagine all the costs as a result of that. Non-compliance leads to massive increase costs.”

