Go

CT residents set for more load shedding as maintenance looms at Steenbras

The Steenbras pump storage scheme has been used to lessen the impact of load shedding, but the facility is scheduled for its own maintenance between January and April.

FILE: A view of Steenbras Dam. Picture: EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town customers will soon have to face load shedding like the rest of the country.

Eskom says that stage two load shedding is being implemented today until 10pm tonight.

The power utility has warned that more power cuts can be expected as maintenance continues over the next twelve months.

In Cape Town, the Steenbras pump storage scheme has been used to lessen the impact of load shedding, but the facility is scheduled for its own maintenance between January and April.

Eskom says this is due to diesel shortages, a backlog in maintenance and low water reservoir levels.

The power utility implemented stage two load shedding over the weekend.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said more than R11 billion has been set aside to fix maintenance issues.

Phasiwe admits poor management over the past few years is one of the contributors to the current problem.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

