CT lobby group calls for further lowering of water tariffs
Over the weekend, the City of Cape Town increased the amount of water that citizens can use per day from 70 liters to 105 liters.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based lobby group is calling for water tariffs to be lowered, despite the introduction of Level 3 water restrictions.
Over the weekend, the City of Cape Town increased the amount of water that citizens can use per day from 70 liters to 105 liters.
However, Stop COCT spokesperson Sandra Dickson thinks that lowering water restrictions should not be the city's main priority.
"We are very concerned that the city is more concerned about dropping the water restrictions than the tariffs."
Mayco member Xanthea Limberg explains the financial impact of Level 3 restrictions.
"The city has definitely considered the impact of previous higher tariffs in the introduction of Level 3 and we did move towards Level 3 water restrictions so that we could provide financial relief to our residents."
Popular in Local
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
CEO of Gupta-owned mining firm killed in Midrand - report
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Eskom warns citizens to prepare for load shedding this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.