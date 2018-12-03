CT lobby group calls for further lowering of water tariffs

Over the weekend, the City of Cape Town increased the amount of water that citizens can use per day from 70 liters to 105 liters.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based lobby group is calling for water tariffs to be lowered, despite the introduction of Level 3 water restrictions.

However, Stop COCT spokesperson Sandra Dickson thinks that lowering water restrictions should not be the city's main priority.

"We are very concerned that the city is more concerned about dropping the water restrictions than the tariffs."

Mayco member Xanthea Limberg explains the financial impact of Level 3 restrictions.

"The city has definitely considered the impact of previous higher tariffs in the introduction of Level 3 and we did move towards Level 3 water restrictions so that we could provide financial relief to our residents."