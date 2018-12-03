CT festive season kicks off with light switch-on

Thousands of people flocked to the CBD on Sunday night to attend the annual festive lights switch-on event.

CAPE TOWN - The festive season has officially kicked off in the Mother City.

Thousands of people flocked to the CBD on Sunday night to attend the annual festive lights switch-on event.

The City of Cape Town spent R4.5 million on the event this year.

Some of the performances included this years' Idols winner Yanga, YoungstaCPT and the Unknown Dancers.

Young and old were in the streets of Cape Town last night to witness and celebrate the yearly event.

Eager to get front row seats, some made their way to the city hours before, armed with camping chairs and bags crammed with food and drink for the evening.

When the entertainment kicked off at around 4pm, many were on their feet dancing to the music and clearly having a good time.

"I'm here to have some fun and bringing our the kids for some family time," one reveller said.

"We're here to see all the artists. We heard that YoungstCPT, Emo Adams and Yanga were performing," another Capetonian said.

Mayor Dan Plato says it is important to continue the long-standing tradition.

WATCH: Cape Town's festive lights switch-on 2018