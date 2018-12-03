Court gives go ahead for listeriosis class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg High Court has given the green light for a class action lawsuit in connection with the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa earlier this year.
Several firms represented by Richard Spoor Attorneys launched the application against Tiger Brands whose factory in Polokwane was identified as the source of the outbreak that led to the deaths of 189 people.
The class action suit currently covers more than 1,000 people affected by the outbreak who intend to sue for damages.
The law firm's Thamsanqa Malusi says Tiger Brands did not oppose the certification application, but that might change.
“We need to file our pleading, essentially arguing for why Tiger Brands lied about the outbreak.
“We’re aiming to file those early in January and Tiger Brands we’ll obviously have to plead, which means they will have to submit arguments whether or not they agree with what we’re saying.”
