Chippa sack Tinkler, replace him with Masutha

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Chippa United have parted ways with head coach Eric Tinkler and have replaced him with former Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha.

Tinkler was appointed to the Port Elizabeth-based club in August, just weeks into the new season after Dan Malesela was again fired from the club. Masutha will become Chippa’s third coach of the season just four months in, albeit on an interim basis.

Chippa currently sit 15th in the league standings, with two victories from 12 games with a meager 10 points accumulated.