CEO of Gupta-owned mining firm killed in Midrand - report

Business
'The Star' is reporting on Monday morning that JIC Mining Services chief executive Jagannath Arora was ambushed while driving in Midrand on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - It is being reported that the chief executive of a Gupta-owned mining company has allegedly been assassinated in a drive-by shooting.
The Star is reporting on Monday morning that JIC Mining Services chief executive Jagannath Arora was ambushed while driving in Midrand on Saturday night.
The vehicle he was driving was sprayed with bullets just after 11pm.
Police are now searching for the gunmen.
