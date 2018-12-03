Cele, Sitole visit PE to address crime, gang violence
Police Minister Bheki Cele will be engaging with Community Policing Forums, stakeholders, visiting police stations in addition to doing a walkabout in Gelvandale and Helenvale.
CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole are visiting the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Monday to address gang-related killings and crime.
Cele will be engaging with community policing forums, stakeholders, visiting police stations in addition to doing a walkabout in Gelvandale and Helenvale.
The minister is yet to reveal when the Anti-Gang Unit will be launched in Port Elizabeth.
He adds that the unit will, however, be rolled out to other areas across the nation.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Gelvandale this weekend following a gang-related shooting where two youngsters were shot and injured after being caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
Mazzotti: 'Malema family's housing arrangement above board'
-
Expect more load shedding in next 12 months, says Eskom
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.