Cele, Sitole visit PE to address crime, gang violence

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be engaging with Community Policing Forums, stakeholders, visiting police stations in addition to doing a walkabout in Gelvandale and Helenvale.

16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole are visiting the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Monday to address gang-related killings and crime.

Cele will be engaging with community policing forums, stakeholders, visiting police stations in addition to doing a walkabout in Gelvandale and Helenvale.

The minister is yet to reveal when the Anti-Gang Unit will be launched in Port Elizabeth.

He adds that the unit will, however, be rolled out to other areas across the nation.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Gelvandale this weekend following a gang-related shooting where two youngsters were shot and injured after being caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

