Buenos Aires back to normal following G20 Summit mass riot

The Argentinian capital city hosted the two-day G20 Summit where leaders deliberated on crucial issues like climate change, world trade and tax reform.

BUENOS AIRES - The G20 Summit has come and gone and the host city, Buenos Aires, has returned to normal.

But critics are questioning what exactly was achieved by the two-day meeting in which leaders of the world's top 19 economies plus the European Union deliberated on crucial issues like climate change, world trade and tax reform.

Although a joint communique has been signed, leaders skirted around many of the contentious issues.

For the last three days, Buenos Aires has been on lockdown with police barriers and police officers patrolling the streets. Unless you had a special pass, you could not move from one area to the other, and that included residences.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest against corporate greed, but the violence that marred previous summits, did not materialise and all concerns in regards to terrorism and street violence were unfounded.

A final communique case signed at the close of the summit noted a deep division when it came to trade. The World Trade Organisation was criticised and said it was in urgent need of reform.