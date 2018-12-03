Buenos Aires back to normal following G20 Summit mass riot
The Argentinian capital city hosted the two-day G20 Summit where leaders deliberated on crucial issues like climate change, world trade and tax reform.
BUENOS AIRES - The G20 Summit has come and gone and the host city, Buenos Aires, has returned to normal.
But critics are questioning what exactly was achieved by the two-day meeting in which leaders of the world's top 19 economies plus the European Union deliberated on crucial issues like climate change, world trade and tax reform.
Although a joint communique has been signed, leaders skirted around many of the contentious issues.
For the last three days, Buenos Aires has been on lockdown with police barriers and police officers patrolling the streets. Unless you had a special pass, you could not move from one area to the other, and that included residences.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest against corporate greed, but the violence that marred previous summits, did not materialise and all concerns in regards to terrorism and street violence were unfounded.
A final communique case signed at the close of the summit noted a deep division when it came to trade. The World Trade Organisation was criticised and said it was in urgent need of reform.
Popular in World
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
US tourist injured in hippo attack at Victoria Falls
-
Qatar to quit Opec in 2019: energy minister
-
Trump plane collects Bush casket for days-long homage
-
Syria coalition targets IS leader linked to execution of American
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.