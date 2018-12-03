Brett Herron join’s De Lille’s Good party

The former transport mayoral committee member quit the DA after De Lille stepped down as mayor in October and launched her own political party.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town transport mayoral committee member and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Brett Herron has confirmed he's joining Patricia de Lille's new party Good.

Herron quit the DA after De Lille stepped down as mayor in October and launched her own political party.

On Sunday, De Lille unveiled her new party name, saying that it will contest next year's elections.

Herron said: “What I’m really attracted to by the Good movement, that this is a movement of hopeful people who want to build a better South Africa, but also who are not shying away from tackling the structural inequalities that exist in South Africa.”

