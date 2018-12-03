Banyana put Awcon final defeat behind them, focus on Women's World Cup
Despite their loss to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, Banyana still have the Fifa Women's Word Cup to look forward to next year.
CAPE TOWN - Despite their loss to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, Banyana Banyana still have the Fifa Women's World Cup to look forward to next year.
They went unbeaten in open play through the tournament and now look forward to the World Cup draw on Thursday.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis spoke about the aftermath of qualifying for the side's first ever World Cup.
"When you saw the tears, the singing, the smiles, you then realise the magnitude of what you've done... going onto social media, you realise what you've done... you've don't realise how big it was. getting back to the room that evening, the celebrations were something else. We gave the [next] day off an then we refocused on the Fifa Women's World Cup finals."
Ellis touched on the World Cup next year: "We've gone to the Olympics and we've competed but we've got to do better then just competing. I think we've got to triple our efforts in preparation as that's going to be key but the draw is also going to be key to who we're playing. So we have to start preparing now with as much footage of the opposition."
Popular in Sport
-
Freak Liverpool winner sparks wild scenes at Anfield
-
PSL Wrap: Chiefs suffer loss, Pirates drop points
-
Chippa sack Tinkler, replace him with Masutha
-
Safa to make bid to host Afcon 2019
-
Modric tipped to pip French stars to Ballon d'Or and end Ronaldo and Messi era
-
Banyana Banyana lose to Nigeria in Awcon 2018 final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.