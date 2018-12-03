Popular Topics
Banyana put Awcon final defeat behind them, focus on Women's World Cup

Despite their loss to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, Banyana still have the Fifa Women's Word Cup to look forward to next year.

Banyana Banaya receive their runners-up medals following their defeat to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final in Accra, Ghana on 1 December 2018. Picture: @CAF_AWCON/Twitter
Banyana Banaya receive their runners-up medals following their defeat to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final in Accra, Ghana on 1 December 2018. Picture: @CAF_AWCON/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Despite their loss to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, Banyana Banyana still have the Fifa Women's World Cup to look forward to next year.

They went unbeaten in open play through the tournament and now look forward to the World Cup draw on Thursday.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis spoke about the aftermath of qualifying for the side's first ever World Cup.

"When you saw the tears, the singing, the smiles, you then realise the magnitude of what you've done... going onto social media, you realise what you've done... you've don't realise how big it was. getting back to the room that evening, the celebrations were something else. We gave the [next] day off an then we refocused on the Fifa Women's World Cup finals."

Ellis touched on the World Cup next year: "We've gone to the Olympics and we've competed but we've got to do better then just competing. I think we've got to triple our efforts in preparation as that's going to be key but the draw is also going to be key to who we're playing. So we have to start preparing now with as much footage of the opposition."

