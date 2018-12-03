Army clashes with rebels kill 15 in eastern DRC
The army says the fighting was continuing Monday in Fizi, a region of South Kivu, a mineral-rich province which is prone to ethnic tensions.
BUKAVU - Fifteen people have been killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in clashes between troops and rebels loyal to a former general, the army said Monday.
It said the fighting was continuing Monday in Fizi, a region of South Kivu, a mineral-rich province which is prone to ethnic tensions.
The unrest is another front in the push by rebels to oust President Joseph Kabila as the poverty-stricken DRC limps towards a much-delayed presidential election slated for 23 December.
"The rebels have already lost 12 fighters, including the commander Alida," the deputy head of the rebels, an army spokesman in the region, Captain Dieudonne Kaserek, told AFP.
"Three soldiers drowned in a river with their weapons," he added.
The clashes pit the army against rebels loyal to a former army general, William Amuri Yakutumba, opposed to Kabila.
The militia is allied to rebels of the National Liberation Front based in neighbouring Burundi, according to several regional sources.
In September of last year the Yakutumba rebels attacked the town of Uvira on Lake Tanganyika opposite the Burundian capital Bujumbura. UN forces pushed them back with Congolese support.
In February the military said they had wiped out the Yakutumba with help from Burundi, where some of them had taken refuge.
The Fizi region was the cradle of the rebellion by Laurent-Desire Kabila, father of the current president, who ousted Mobutu Sese Seko in May 1997.
The former Belgian colony has not seen a peaceful transition of power since 1960.
Popular in Africa
-
Swahili activists battle Disney over Hakuna Matata phrase
-
US tourist injured in hippo attack at Victoria Falls
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
Family of North West pupil (7) stabbed to death holds funeral in Zimbabwe
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Nigerian court to hear MTN & attorney general case on 7 Feb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.