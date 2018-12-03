ANC saddened by passing of stalwart Mendi Msimang

The struggle stalwart was the widower of the late former Health Minister Manto Tshabala-Msimang.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it's saddened by the passing of its former treasurer-general and diplomat Mendi Msimang.

Msimang served as the treasurer-general of the party during President Thabo Mbeki’s tenure and as a top diplomat for the ANC in London in the 1960s.

The ruling party says he had been ill for a long time but the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

ANC's national executive committee member Lindiwe Zulu says: "We give our revolutionary banner to the late comrade and uncle Mendi Msimang as we always used to call him.

“I’m one of those products of uncle Mendi, whether it’s in Tanzania, whether it’s in Zambia or in Angola, I’m a product of uncle Mendi.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)