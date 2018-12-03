7 arrested in connection with Global Citizen Fest attacks
Scores of angry revellers took to Twitter on Monday morning, saying they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cell phones as they were trying to catch lifts home.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says its shocked to hear of incidents of mugging and attacks after the Global Citizen Festival and that seven suspects have since been arrested in connection with the crimes.
Some have given harrowing accounts of being assaulted by a group of men carrying weapons.
Meanwhile, e-hailing service Uber says it will be refunding in full all customers who were affected by its higher pricing implemented on Sunday evening after the festival at FNB Stadium.
Numerous people have shared on social media that they were charged high Uber fares some amounting to R1,000 and above.
More to follow.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
