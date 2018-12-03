Popular Topics
5 Muslim prayer facilities launched at Kruger National Park

The managing executive for the national park, Glenn Phillips says the park has a church and is open to building prayer facilities for other religious groups.

Muslims perform the compulsory afternoon prayer in the newly launched prayer facility at the Skukuza Camp on 3 December 2018. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Muslims perform the compulsory afternoon prayer in the newly launched prayer facility at the Skukuza Camp on 3 December 2018. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
34 minutes ago

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK - The first of five Muslim prayer facilities were launched in the Kruger National Park on Monday.

There are plans for prayer centres to be set up at the Skukuza and Lower Sabie Camps as well as the Sitara, Tshokwane and Afsaal Picnic Sites.

Managing executive for the national park Glenn Phillips says the park has a church and is open to building prayer facilities for other religious groups.

“There are going to be those out there that say, ‘What about the other religions?’ If other religions come forward and feel the need for a facility, we will sponsor them as well.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

