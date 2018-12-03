5 Muslim prayer facilities launched at Kruger National Park
The managing executive for the national park, Glenn Phillips says the park has a church and is open to building prayer facilities for other religious groups.
KRUGER NATIONAL PARK - The first of five Muslim prayer facilities were launched in the Kruger National Park on Monday.
There are plans for prayer centres to be set up at the Skukuza and Lower Sabie Camps as well as the Sitara, Tshokwane and Afsaal Picnic Sites.
#KNPMuslimPrayerFacility Kruger Park Managing Director Glenn Phillips addresses the attendees at the official opening of the prayer facility. AK pic.twitter.com/qEWgfr3VX5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018
#KNPMuslimPrayerFacility Parks Manager Glenn Phillips, Honorary Parks Ranger JHB South Yusuf Dockrat and SANParks employee and program director Ebrahim Dockrat officially open the Prayer Facility (Jamaat Khama) pic.twitter.com/fdl0kHXuze— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018
Managing executive for the national park Glenn Phillips says the park has a church and is open to building prayer facilities for other religious groups.
“There are going to be those out there that say, ‘What about the other religions?’ If other religions come forward and feel the need for a facility, we will sponsor them as well.
#KNPMuslimPrayerFacility Muslims perform the compulsory afternoon prayer in the prayer facility at the Skukuza Camp. AK. pic.twitter.com/8ArQo5VwDt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Police: Only one complaint laid after Global Citizen Fest attacks
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2018
-
Gold 'Viagra' ring and first Playboy issue sold in Hefner auction
-
Swahili activists battle Disney over Hakuna Matata phrase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.