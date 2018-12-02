Wilder retains heavyweight crown after Fury thriller ends in draw

Wilder had Fury on the canvas twice, including a spectacular final round knockdown, but was unable to get the knockout victory he had promised to deliver at the Staples Center.

LOS ANGELES - Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight crown here Saturday after battling to a split decision draw against Britain's Tyson Fury in a pulsating 12-round battle.

Wilder had Fury on the canvas twice, including a spectacular final round knockdown, but was unable to get the knockout victory he had promised to deliver at the Staples Center.

The three judges were divided on the outcome, with one scoring it 115-111 for Wilder, another 114-110 for Fury and the third 113-113.

How Fury recovered from this knockdown in the 12th is *beyond* me. He didn’t just get back up, he taunted then took the fight to Wilder. Draw, yeah sure. #WilderFurypic.twitter.com/DTTaMmJvfq — Get247Sport (@Get247Sport) December 2, 2018