Wilder retains heavyweight crown after Fury thriller ends in draw
Wilder had Fury on the canvas twice, including a spectacular final round knockdown, but was unable to get the knockout victory he had promised to deliver at the Staples Center.
LOS ANGELES - Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight crown here Saturday after battling to a split decision draw against Britain's Tyson Fury in a pulsating 12-round battle.
The three judges were divided on the outcome, with one scoring it 115-111 for Wilder, another 114-110 for Fury and the third 113-113.
How Fury recovered from this knockdown in the 12th is *beyond* me. He didn’t just get back up, he taunted then took the fight to Wilder. Draw, yeah sure. #WilderFurypic.twitter.com/DTTaMmJvfq— Get247Sport (@Get247Sport) December 2, 2018
Wilder brought the fight all night. Fury did a great job “ShowTime”; but he didn’t Win tonight. Stop indoctrinating. We see what see— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) December 2, 2018
