UNICEF: World set to miss 2030 target to end Aids
According to a report released yesterday to mark World Aids Day, the virus kills 76 adolescents around the world every day, and some 360,000 will die by 2030 unless 'urgent' action is taken.
DOBSONVILLE - The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund says the world is set to miss its 2030 target of ending Aids among children and adults.
Meanwhile, government says it’s 'Check Impilo' initiative is about encouraging people to come forward to test not only for HIV but for TB, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer in order to begin treatment as soon as possible.
Speaking at yesterday’s World Aids Day commemoration at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi explained the real fight against HIV needs to happen before people are infected.
Deputy president David Mabuza also gave a keynote address.
South African actor and influencer Moshe Ndiki, who was also part of the day's commemoration, says there's power in people knowing their status. He says aids day should not be seen as a day of sorrow.
"You can't fight what you don't know. So we need to find the enemy, we need to find and fight the stigma.
He says if people continue to hide their status, the stigma surrounding HIV and Aids will persist.
"We need to end the stigma among ourselves as well."
At the same time, the South African National Aids Council Civil Society Forum is calling on all South Africans to get tested and know their HIV status.
