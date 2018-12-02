Safa to make bid to host Afcon 2019
This after CAF stripped Cameroon of the right to host the tournament finals due to delays in preparations and security concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has on Sunday confirmed that it will make a bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.
This after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday stripped Cameroon of the right to host the tournament finals due to delays in preparations and security concerns.
In a statement following Safa’s AGM in Sandton, the association’s president Danny Jordaan said they must first consult government and motivate a business case to host the tournament.
Jordaan, however, emphasised that government will have the final say in this matter.
Meanwhile, on Saturday Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said that government would consider stepping in if CAF came knocking at their door.
“We are indeed interested in taking over the hosting of the Afcon next year. We have all the infrastructure and stadiums to host this kind of event like we did in 2010 with the Fifa World Cup.”
