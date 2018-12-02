SA government ‘Interested’ In hosting Afcon 2019

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said that government would consider stepping in if CAF comes knocking at their door.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Sport and Recreation has confirmed that government would consider hosting the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.

On Friday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Cameroon off the hosting rights for a lack of readiness with South Africa touted as the possible replacement host country.

Speaking after Banyana Banyana’s 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Nigeria in the Women’s Afcon final, Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said that government would consider stepping in if CAF comes knocking at their door.

“We are indeed interested in taking over the hosting of the Afcon next year. We have all the infrastructure and stadiums to host this kind of event like we did in 2010 with the Fifa World Cup.”

“It’s up to CAF to approach us but as far as we are concerned we are ready to take over from Cameroon.”

“We won’t bid for the hosting rights, CAF must come to us and we will consider hosting but we won’t bid for the rights to host.”

Afcon 2019 is set to take place in June of that year.