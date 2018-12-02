SA government ‘Interested’ In hosting Afcon 2019

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

SA government ‘Interested’ In hosting Afcon 2019

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said that government would consider stepping in if CAF comes knocking at their door.

Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa. Picture: GCIS
Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa. Picture: GCIS
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Sport and Recreation has confirmed that government would consider hosting the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.

On Friday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Cameroon off the hosting rights for a lack of readiness with South Africa touted as the possible replacement host country.

Speaking after Banyana Banyana’s 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Nigeria in the Women’s Afcon final, Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said that government would consider stepping in if CAF comes knocking at their door.

“We are indeed interested in taking over the hosting of the Afcon next year. We have all the infrastructure and stadiums to host this kind of event like we did in 2010 with the Fifa World Cup.”

“It’s up to CAF to approach us but as far as we are concerned we are ready to take over from Cameroon.”

“We won’t bid for the hosting rights, CAF must come to us and we will consider hosting but we won’t bid for the rights to host.”

Afcon 2019 is set to take place in June of that year.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA