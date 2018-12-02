PSL Wrap: Chiefs suffer loss, Pirates drop points
Leonardo Castro pulled one back for Kaizer Chiefs on the hour mark, but it wasn’t enough as Chiefs piled on the pressure and could not get the equaliser.
CAPE TOWN - The pressure mounted on Kaizer Chiefs and coach Giovanni Solinas as they suffered another defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium.
Two first-half penalties from Limbikani Mzava put Arrows in control at the half-time break.
AmaKhosi are now in sixth place, trailing the leaders by six points having played 14 matches.
Orlando Pirates remain on top of the Absa Premiership Table after bring left frustrated with a goalless draw against Maritzburg United at the Orlando Stadium.
The Buccaneers had their chances, but could not convert while the visitors themselves missed golden opportunities to steal points from the log leaders.
Pirates are being closely followed by Bidvest Wits in second place, just one point separates the two sides after
Saturday’s results.
The 'Clever Boys' returned to winning ways after substitute Gabadinho Mhango scored the 81st minute winner to edge a feisty Black Leopards side 1-0 at the Thohoyandou Stadium.
And lastly, Highlands Park ended Cape Town City's three-match winning streak in the Absa Premiership after a 2-0 win at the Makhulong Stadium.
