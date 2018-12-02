Presidential plane to transport George HW Bush's coffin to Washington
President Donald Trump, speaking from the G20 summit meeting in Buenos Aires yesterday, said that the plane that is known as Air Force One when the president is aboard will transport Bush’s coffin.
NEW YORK - Funeral arrangements are being finalised for former president George HW Bush.
Bush Senior, the country's 41st president, died at his home in Houston, Texas on Friday night.
He will soon be taken to Washington DC where his body will lie in state.
Trump said it was “a special tribute that he deserves very much.”
Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives announced that a bicameral arrival ceremony for Bush will be held at the United States Capitol in Washington on Monday at 5 pm.
