Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy has announced that both grades 93 and 95 of petrol will decrease by R1.84c per litre in Gauteng on Wednesday, 5 December.

Diesel will decrease by between R1.45 and R1.47, while illuminating paraffin will decrease by R1.33c and R1.78c.

This comes after the country saw a record price hike a couple of months ago which saw petrol hitting up to R17.08, while diesel went up to as much as R15.69.