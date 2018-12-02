Patricia de Lille to launch party election manifesto in January

The former mayor and Democratic Alliance member says the movement is based on four key themes: spatial, social, economic and environmental justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says her new organisation called “Good” will be contesting the 2019 elections.

She says the movement is based on four key themes: spatial, social, economic and environmental justice.

De Lille made the announcement in Johannesburg earlier on Sunday.

#DeLille here’s @PatriciaDeLille and flanked by her time with a slogan For Good pic.twitter.com/Bhft2qiInr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2018

She says her good party has been registered with the Independent Electoral Commission.

De Lille says now the focus is on developing a policy position and an election manifesto.

“To fight elections across the country, certainly we will require substantial financial support and we will be reaching out to all of those ordinary South Africans [and] businesses.”

She says her party will also focus on fighting racial discrimination and apartheid-era spatial planning.

“And help us to build a united South Africa, united in our diversity and stop looking at the colour of the person’s skin.”

The Good party's election manifesto will be launched in January.