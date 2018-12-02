Patricia de Lille to announce her party's name
Last week, de Lille announced that she would be joining the political arena with the aim of contesting next year's elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is set to announce the name of her new political party later on this morning.
She is also set to unveil the party’s leadership.
She said the new party will groom young people to build a new breed of politicians that will fight corruption, neglect of the elderly, promote good business practices and stimulate the economy.
The move comes after she resigned as Cape Town mayor and a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in October after a lengthy battle with the party over governance issues in the city.
Eight councillors resigned in solidarity with de Lille.
The party will officially be launched in January.
Thank you all for your messages of support and encouragement. I will be making an announcement today at 11am which will be broadcasted live on eNCA, DSTV Channel 403.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 2, 2018
