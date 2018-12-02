Patricia de Lille names her new party 'Good'
Former Cape Town mayor and Democratic Alliance member Patricia de Lille has announced that the name of her new party is 'Good'.
[OFFICIAL] Patricia de Lille’s new political party name is Good. It will contest next years elections. pic.twitter.com/ig2szsW6Qd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2018
#DeLille here’s @PatriciaDeLille and flanked by her time with a slogan For Good pic.twitter.com/Bhft2qiInr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2018
#DeLille explains why name is GOOD for her new political party. BD pic.twitter.com/9VrGg1SC4m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2018
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.