Ndabeni-Abrahams to comment on SABC job cuts after engaging interested parties

The ‘City Press’ reported on Sunday morning that the new Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has taken on the SABC board over its planned retrenchments.

CAPE TOWN - The Communications and Telecommunications Ministry says it will communicate with the public only upon concluding engagements with all involved parties on retrenchments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

According to the publication, Ndabeni-Abrahams has threatened to report the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament.

The City Press reports that the SABC board received a letter from the minister on Saturday following a meeting she had with them on Thursday.

It was at this meeting where she apparently demanded an end to the planned retrenchments.

In the letter to the board, Ndabeni-Abrahams makes mention of a R3 billion government guarantee that the SABC applied for and a R1.2 billion loan facility from Treasury.

The minister apparently bemoans the fact that the board is still planning to go ahead with retrenchments, irrespective of a possible successful bailout and such action suggests that that the board was no longer acting in the interest of the SABC, the shareholder and Parliament.

The broadcaster intends on retrenching 981 permanent staff and 1200 freelancers.

The ministry told Eyewitness News that it cannot comment on what had been discussed at this point and will only provide information after it has concluded engagements with all involved parties.

The ministry could not say as to when this will happen.