‘Impact of latest petrol price decrease remains to be seen’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

‘Impact of latest petrol price decrease remains to be seen’

The Energy Department has announced that from Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost you R1,84 cents less, while diesel is going down about R1,45 cents.

FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says it’s too early to speculate whether the significant drop in fuel prices is a sign of things to come in the new year.

The Energy Department has announced that from Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost you R1,84 cents less, while diesel is going down about R1,45 cents.

After several hikes earlier this year that brought prices at the pumps to record highs, the decreases are being seen as a massive relief for cash-strapped consumers heading into the holidays.

The AA’s Layton Beard said: "Very importantly as well is that the diesel price has come down. The impact that will have on the economy remains to be seen in terms of input costs for a lot of small businesses and the farming sector."

However, he says it’s too early to speculate on any decreases in the new year.

"Looking at the numbers it’s very difficult to say which way it’s going to go in January. I think if the trend continues with the oil prices and with the rand/US dollar exchange rate.

"We’ve seen the rand has firmed over the last couple of weeks, if that trend continues, then we could see another decrease in January. It is really too early to say though."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA